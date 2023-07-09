Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells 811 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $14,673,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 7.4% in the third quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,081 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

