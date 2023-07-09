Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Progyny Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.31 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 272,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
