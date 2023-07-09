Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Progyny Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.31 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 272,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.