Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $136,357.12 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $136,357.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,499 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $222.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
