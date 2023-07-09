Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $136,357.12 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $136,357.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,499 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $222.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

