Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yext Stock Down 0.8 %
YEXT stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.
Institutional Trading of Yext
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Featured Stories
