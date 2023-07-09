Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yext Stock Down 0.8 %

YEXT stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Yext Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yext by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Yext by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

