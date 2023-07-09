Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ISIG stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

