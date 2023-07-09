Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

