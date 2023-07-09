Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 6.6%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.05. 38,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 365,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 11.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 160.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.