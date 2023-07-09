International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 364.44%.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

