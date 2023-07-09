International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MODG opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MODG shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

