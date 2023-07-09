International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

