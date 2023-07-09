Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Price Performance

Inuvo stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile



Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

