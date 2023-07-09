Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Gap Up to $79.02

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.02, but opened at $80.83. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF shares last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 5,494 shares.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $770.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

