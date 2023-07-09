IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $13.29

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $13.72. IonQ shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 2,258,231 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,583,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,261,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

