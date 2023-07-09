Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of IRM opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

