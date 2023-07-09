iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 540,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,317 shares.The stock last traded at $31.39 and had previously closed at $31.15.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.