iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 540,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,317 shares.The stock last traded at $31.39 and had previously closed at $31.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.