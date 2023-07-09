iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,084,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 994,067 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $25.05.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1121 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

