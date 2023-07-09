iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 708,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 757,023 shares.The stock last traded at $26.98 and had previously closed at $26.50.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

