iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 278,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 547,906 shares.The stock last traded at $42.11 and had previously closed at $41.76.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,167,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,155 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,463,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after purchasing an additional 73,853 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

