ITM Power (LON:ITM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.80

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.80 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 67.56 ($0.86), with a volume of 2012998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.98 ($0.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290 ($3.68).

ITM Power Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £415.29 million, a PE ratio of -449.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.30.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

