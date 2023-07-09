Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.19.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $425.03 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

