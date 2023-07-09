Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.80 ($3.13).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.65) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

