James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Down 2.8%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. 4,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 67,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.54%. Analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.