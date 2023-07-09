Janet Kerr Sells 10,211 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $72,089.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 607,757 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 15.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

