JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

Shares of JD opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in JD.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after buying an additional 154,197 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

