Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $9.72. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3,564,093 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 57,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $604,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 57,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $604,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $8,081,166.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,631,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,148,932 shares of company stock worth $26,988,256. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

