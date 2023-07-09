John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Down 2.1%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.49. 47,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 363,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 0.99.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

In related news, Director David C. Dobson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

