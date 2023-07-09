Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

