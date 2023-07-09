Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.6% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.
NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
