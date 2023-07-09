Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

JNJ stock opened at $159.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

