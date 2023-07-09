Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 43,196 shares.The stock last traded at $58.46 and had previously closed at $59.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $596.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 48,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.