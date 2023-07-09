JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $77.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNC opened at $66.50 on Friday. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Centene by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.