Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

