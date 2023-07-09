Kennon Green & Company LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Shares of V stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.