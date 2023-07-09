Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,567,000 after buying an additional 784,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,483,000 after buying an additional 360,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.76 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.