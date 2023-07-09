Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $390.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 399 ($5.06), with a volume of 19710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.50 ($5.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 437.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.11.

Keystone Law Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,619.05%.

In other news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £12,900 ($16,372.64). 36.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Featured Stories

