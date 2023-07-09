Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Down to $41.08

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.08, but opened at $39.50. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 104,397 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 9.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,379,000 after acquiring an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

