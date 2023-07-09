La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

