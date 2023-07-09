Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

NYSE:LH opened at $208.28 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

