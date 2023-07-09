Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.96. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 1,715 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Lavoro Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lavoro ( NASDAQ:LVRO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRO. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

