Lawrence T. Weiss Sells 27,655 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 27,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $60,564.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,236,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,675.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE BFLY opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 215.28% and a negative return on equity of 46.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

See Also

