Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $229,700.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,914,203.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.3 %
Legacy Housing stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
