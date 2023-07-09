Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $229,700.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,914,203.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.3 %

Legacy Housing stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

