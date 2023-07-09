Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.53. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.