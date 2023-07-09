Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.31

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 326162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

