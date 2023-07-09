Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $430.00. The company traded as high as $312.07 and last traded at $312.07, with a volume of 108846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.61.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.11.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $11,133,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.97 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

