LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 2.1%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR)'s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 14,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 30,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company's stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

