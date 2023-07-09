Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 66.25 ($0.84).

LLOY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 42 ($0.53) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 43.10 ($0.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 538.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.93.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 151,274 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,560.56 ($84,478.44). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

