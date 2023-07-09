LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.26

Shares of LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.26 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.26 ($0.27), with a volume of 951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.60 ($0.30).

LMS Capital Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.77.

Get LMS Capital alerts:

LMS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.