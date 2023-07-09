Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 30.8% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.