Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,977 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $425.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.