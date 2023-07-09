Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $713,000 Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Getty Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

